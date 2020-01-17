Lyon allowed four goals on 40 shots, making 36 saves in a 4-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday.

The 27-year-old was making his first start of the season at the NHL level, promoted in the wake of Carter Hart's abdominal injury, but failed to pick up the win. Lyon has 19 wins in the minors this season, but his last victory at the NHL level was back in 2017, meaning trusting him to deliver in fantasy won't be easy. Even set for a decent NHL workload because of Hart's injury, Lyon isn't worth owning in fantasy.