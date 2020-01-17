Flyers' Alex Lyon: Defeated at home by Habs
Lyon allowed four goals on 40 shots, making 36 saves in a 4-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday.
The 27-year-old was making his first start of the season at the NHL level, promoted in the wake of Carter Hart's abdominal injury, but failed to pick up the win. Lyon has 19 wins in the minors this season, but his last victory at the NHL level was back in 2017, meaning trusting him to deliver in fantasy won't be easy. Even set for a decent NHL workload because of Hart's injury, Lyon isn't worth owning in fantasy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.