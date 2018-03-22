Flyers' Alex Lyon: Defending cage from Blueshirts
Lyon will command the crease Thursday evening against the visiting Rangers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Flyers are turning to Lyon after he performed well in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday -- he stopped 11 of 12 shots upon relieving Petr Mrazek against the Czech's former old team. Lyon, who's a rookie, will be opposed by a New York team that ranks seventh on the power play (21.9), but only 16th in goals per game (2.85). The rookie checks out as a value play against a Rangers club that has lost two straight games and carries a porous minus-25 goal differential.
