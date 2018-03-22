Lyon will command the crease Thursday evening against the visiting Rangers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Flyers are turning to Lyon after he performed well in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday -- he stopped 11 of 12 shots upon relieving Petr Mrazek against the Czech's former old team. Lyon, who's a rookie, will be opposed by a New York team that ranks seventh on the power play (21.9), but only 16th in goals per game (2.85). The rookie checks out as a value play against a Rangers club that has lost two straight games and carries a porous minus-25 goal differential.