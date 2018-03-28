Flyers' Alex Lyon: Demoted to AHL
Lyon was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Lyon's bound for the minor-league affiliate due to the impending return of Michal Neuvirth (lower body), and besides, the rookie goaltender had been up with the parent club under emergency conditions and was effectively forced to the lower rank. The Flyers gave Lyon a golden opportunity to seize the starter's role for Petr Mrazek, but he ran into serious trouble against the Penguins on Sunday, yielding three goals on 11 shots before getting the hook in favor of Mrazek. Of course, he likely would've been relegated to backup duty anyway since Neuvirth is back in tow.
