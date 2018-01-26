Play

Lyon was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Lyon was called up for depth while starter Brian Elliott dealt with a lower-body ailment. The 25-year-old has posted a .906 save percentage and 3.02 GAA in 23 minor-league games this season, and he'll head back there still waiting on his NHL debut.

