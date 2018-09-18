Lyon will start in goal Tuesday night against the Islanders, who are playing host to the contest, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Lyon set aside nine of 10 shots in his preseason debut against the Isles on Sunday. The 25-year-old will try to bolster his chances of cracking the Opening Night roster, but he is currently blocked by more established netminders in Brian Elliott (abdomen) and Michal Neuvirth.