The Flyers loaned Lyon to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

The Flyers are off until Jan. 31 against the Penguins, so Lyon will head down to continue playing during the NHL's All-Star break. If Carter Hart (abdomen) is ready to return following the league's hiatus, Lyon will remain in the minors. If not, the 27-year-old will once again be summoned by the big club.