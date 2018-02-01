Lyon will take to the ice for his first career NHL start on Thursday, facing the Devils on the road, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Lyon came on in relief of Michal Neuvirth on Wednesday, and he proceeded to stop all five shots that came his way in an eventual 5-3 road loss to the Capitals. The rookie owns a 2.90 GAA and .910 save percentage through 24 games with AHL Lehigh Valley this season. He'll see pucks from a New Jersey team that ranks 14th in goals per game (2.94) and 19th in shots (31.4).