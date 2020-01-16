Lyon will defend the home net Thursday against the Canadiens in his season debut.

Lyon has spent the majority of the season with AHL Lehigh Valley but was recalled Tuesday following the news that Carter Hart will be sidelined due to a lower-body injury. After Elliott was given the nod Wednesday, Lyon will make his season debut Thursday against a Canadiens club racking up 3.35 goals per game on the road, good for the sixth-best mark in the NHL.