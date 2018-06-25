Lyon was tendered a qualifying offer by the Flyers on Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Lyon got his first taste of NHL action last season, as he went 4-2-1 in 11 appearances along with a 2.75 GAA. Philadelphia has stockpiled goaltending options, given the club has NHL tenders Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth for one more season and Carter Hart, Anthony Stolarz and the aforementioned Lyon in the pipeline. Fantasy owners can expect the 25-year-old Minnesota native to spend the bulk of the upcoming season splitting time with AHL Lehigh Valley.