Lyon filed for salary arbitration Thursday, according to NHLPA.com.

Lyon just cashed out the balance of a one-year, $874,125 contract with the Flyers -- his first deal outside of entry-level terms. It might be in Lyon's best interest to agree to a new deal sooner than later. After all, Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth will be unrestricted free agents after this next season, and that could open the door for Lyon to see a substantial role at the top level.