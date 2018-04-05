Lyon was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

The Flyers will welcome Brian Elliott back from a lower-body injury against the Hurricanes on Thursday, so Lyon -- who's posted a 4-2-1 record, 2.75 GAA and .905 save percentage through 11 games -- heads back to the minor league. Lyon failed to take much playing time away from Petr Mrazek when Elliott and Michal Neuvirth (lower body) were both injured, but he didn't look entirely out of place as a rookie either.