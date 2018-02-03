Lyon will defend the home crease Saturday against the Senators, John Boruk of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Lyon wasn't particularly impressive in his first career NHL start Thursday, but Michal Neuvirth has been equally unimpressive in his two most recent showings. Lyon faces a Senators club down a key piece in Bobby Ryan (hand). The Senators had tallied two or fewer goals in each of their last five games, even with Ryan in the lineup, putting the 25-year-old netminder in position for a decent outing Saturday.