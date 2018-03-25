Flyers' Alex Lyon: In net Sunday
Lyon will be the road starter against the Penguins on Sunday, Bob Pompeani of KDKA TV reports.
Lyon has a 2.49 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 10 appearances this season. The 25-year-old rookie could be in for a tough matchup, as the Penguins have averaged 3.25 goals and 34.6 shots on net per contest. However, at home Pittsburgh is even tougher, averaging 3.62 goals and 37.1 shots on goal per game.
