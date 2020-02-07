Flyers' Alex Lyon: Light workload in relief
Lyon allowed one goal on two shots in relief of Brian Elliott in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Devils.
Lyon played the final 15:19 after replacing an ineffective Elliott. He wasn't busy but still allowed New Jersey to pad its lead further down the stretch. Lyon has done little to earn any more playing time, even if Carter Hart (abdomen) continues to miss time.
