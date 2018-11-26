Flyers' Alex Lyon: Loaned to AHL
Lyon was sent down to AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Lyon had been dealing with a lower-body injury, although this move suggests the 25-year-old is fully recovered. He saw just one period of action as a Flyer and allowed four goals on 12 shots. This move could be indicative that Brian Elliott is nearing a return from a lower-body injury suffered back on Nov. 15.
