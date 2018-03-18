Lyon stopped 23 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The rookie won his third career NHL game, and with a .929 save percentage over his last three, Lyon might be the latest temporary savior in net for the Flyers. Petr Mrazek remains at the top of the depth chart for now, but if he continues to struggle, Lyon could get his shot at regular duty.

