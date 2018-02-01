Play

Lyon stopped all five shots he faced in relief of Michal Neuwirth during Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

The 25-year-old made his NHL debut with about eight minutes left in the third period and didn't look out of place. With the Flyers back in action Thursday in New Jersey and Neuwirth struggling, Lyon could well make his first NHL start against the Devils.

More News
