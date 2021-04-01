Lyon came off the bench to stop nine of 10 shots in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Sabres.

Lyon relieved starter Brian Elliott late in the second period with the Flyers already trailing 4-1. Lyon allowed a Brandon Montour short-handed goal late in the third period but the game was obviously well in hand by that point. Lyon, who was promoted off the taxi squad earlier in the day, could see some playing time down the stretch depending on how the Flyers handle the struggling tandem of Elliott and Carter Hart, but fantasy managers should want no part of this situation.