Flyers' Alex Lyon: Moves up a level
Lyon was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
The Yale product's recall comes with Philadelphia's No. 2 goalie Michal Neuvirth (undisclosed) being placed on injured reserve Wednesday. After enjoying some success in his first professional campaign in 2016-17 when he sported a 2.74 GAA and .912 save percentage with Lehigh Valley, Lyon has regressed this campaign, owning a 3.31 GAA and .894 save percentage. Lyon shouldn't be expected to face many NHL shots unless Neuvirth faces an extended period on the sideline.
