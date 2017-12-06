Lyon was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

The Yale product's recall comes with Philadelphia's No. 2 goalie Michal Neuvirth (undisclosed) being placed on injured reserve Wednesday. After enjoying some success in his first professional campaign in 2016-17 when he sported a 2.74 GAA and .912 save percentage with Lehigh Valley, Lyon has regressed this campaign, owning a 3.31 GAA and .894 save percentage. Lyon shouldn't be expected to face many NHL shots unless Neuvirth faces an extended period on the sideline.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories