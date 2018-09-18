Flyers' Alex Lyon: Not starting Tuesday
Contrary to a previous report, Lyon will not start Tuesday's preseason game against the Islanders, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
It was a last minute change, and Anthony Stolarz will make the start instead. It's unclear if Lyon will still log minutes or if they'll save him for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
