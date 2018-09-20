Flyers' Alex Lyon: Out about four weeks
Lyon's lower-body injury will keep him sidelined for roughly four weeks.
Flyers fan or not, you have to feel for Lyon. He was vying for a spot on the Opening Night roster and will now miss approximately a half-dozen games (per the big club's schedule). This setback will likely cause Lyon to resume hockey activities with AHL Lehigh Valley upon his return.
