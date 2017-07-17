Lyon inked a one-year, two-way contract with Philadelphia on Saturday.

Lyon -- who went undrafted coming out of Yale University -- spent last season between the pipes for AHL Lehigh Valley, where he logged a 27-14-0 record with a .912 save percentage. Unfortunately for the 24-year-old, he is probably fourth on the organization's depth chart as Anthony Stolarz appears to have the inside track on eventually replacing Michal Neuvirth as the starter.