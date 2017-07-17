Flyers' Alex Lyon: Pens one-year deal
Lyon inked a one-year, two-way contract with Philadelphia on Saturday.
Lyon -- who went undrafted coming out of Yale University -- spent last season between the pipes for AHL Lehigh Valley, where he logged a 27-14-0 record with a .912 save percentage. Unfortunately for the 24-year-old, he is probably fourth on the organization's depth chart as Anthony Stolarz appears to have the inside track on eventually replacing Michal Neuvirth as the starter.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...