Flyers' Alex Lyon: Picks up first NHL win
Lyon allowed one goal on 26 shots in relief for Michal Neuvirth during a 7-4 victory over the Rangers on Sunday.
Neuvirth allowed three goals on 14 shots in the first period, but he actually left because of an injury (lower body) and not due to his play. Lyon came on to lead the Flyers to a huge victory, which is his first at the NHL level. If Neuvirth is out for any length of time, Lyon should be claimed in all leagues, but keep in mind the Flyers will probably also try to add a goaltender before next week's trade deadline. Lyon has just four NHL appearances and can't be counted upon as a No. 1 goaltender down the stretch. Philadelphia's top goalie, Brian Elliott, is out until late March (lower body).
