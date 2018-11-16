Flyers' Alex Lyon: Promoted to big club
Lyon was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Brian Elliott sustained a groin injury in Thursday's game against the Devils, so the Flyers have called up Lyon in case Philadelphia's No. 1 netminder doesn't end up dressing for Saturday's matinee at home against the Lightning. Lyon posted a 2-2-0 record with a 3.54 GAA and .910 save percentage for the AHL's Phantoms ahead of his latest ascension to the top level.
