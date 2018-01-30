Flyers' Alex Lyon: Promoted to NHL roster
Lyon was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Lyon could be slated to start between the pipes Wednesday should Michal Neuvirth (illness) not feel well enough to give it a go. If that's the case, it would mark the 25-year-old netminder's first career NHL start. He's posted a decent save percentage (.910) with Lehigh Valley this season, though his 2.90 GAA leaves much to be desired. Even if he starts Wednesday, it's unlikely Lyon's stay in the crease will last very long once Neuvirth is healthy.
