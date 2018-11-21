Flyers' Alex Lyon: Protecting net against Sabres
Lyon will be in goal on the road versus Buffalo on Wednesday.
Lyon becomes the fourth netminder to start a game for the Flyers this season as he makes his 2018-19 debut. The 24-year-old saw action in 11 NHL contests last year in which he went 4-2-1 with a .905 save percentage. Once Brian Elliott (lower body) or Michal Neuvirth (undisclosed) is cleared to return, Lyon will be send back to the minors.
