Lyon will be in goal on the road versus Buffalo on Wednesday.

Lyon becomes the fourth netminder to start a game for the Flyers this season as he makes his 2018-19 debut. The 24-year-old saw action in 11 NHL contests last year in which he went 4-2-1 with a .905 save percentage. Once Brian Elliott (lower body) or Michal Neuvirth (undisclosed) is cleared to return, Lyon will be send back to the minors.