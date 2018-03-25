Flyers' Alex Lyon: Pulled against Pens
Lyon allowed three goals on 11 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins on Sunday. He was pulled after 22:37 and replaced by Petr Mrazek.
Since this game went into overtime Lyon didn't factor into the result, but his performance was still poor. The rookie hasn't impressed in limited action, as he has a 2.75 GAA and a .905 save percentage. Once Brian Elliott or Michal Neuvirth is ready to return Lyon will be sent back to the AHL, but there is no timetable on either of those netminders.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...