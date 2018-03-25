Lyon allowed three goals on 11 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins on Sunday. He was pulled after 22:37 and replaced by Petr Mrazek.

Since this game went into overtime Lyon didn't factor into the result, but his performance was still poor. The rookie hasn't impressed in limited action, as he has a 2.75 GAA and a .905 save percentage. Once Brian Elliott or Michal Neuvirth is ready to return Lyon will be sent back to the AHL, but there is no timetable on either of those netminders.