Lyon signed a one-year, $700,000 contract extension with the Flyers on Friday.

Lyon spent the majority of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, compiling a 11-14-5 record while posting a 2.69 GAA and .913 save percentage in 32 appearances, but he also drew into three games with the big club, earning a 1-1-0 record while registering a 3.55 GAA and .890 save percentage. The 27-year-old backstop will spend most, if not all of the 2020-21 season in the AHL.