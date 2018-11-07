Flyers' Alex Lyon: Reassigned to minors
Lyon was demoted to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
The move to send Lyon back to the Phantoms likely indicates Brian Elliott (undisclosed) will at least be healthy enough to serve as the backup versus the Coyotes on Thursday. The youngster Lyon will return to the minors, where he is sporting a 2-1-0 record with a .934 save percentage while splitting time with Carter Hart.
