Flyers' Alex Lyon: Recalled from bus league
The Flyers promoted Lyon from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
Carter Hart (abdomen) is expected to be sidelined for at least one more week, so Lyon will fill in as Brian Elliott's backup for the foreseeable future. The 27-year-old allowed four goals on 40 shots en route to a 4-1 loss to the Canadiens in his lone appearance with the big club this season.
