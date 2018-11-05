Flyers' Alex Lyon: Recalled from minors
Lyon was recalled from AHL Leigh Valley on Monday.
Lyon has started three games in the minors, posting a 2-1-0 record. The 25-year-old has yet to feature in an NHL contest in 2018-19 but Lyon's save percentage with AHL Leigh Valley is .934 which is stellar in any league. With Michal Neuvirth (undisclosed) on injured reserve and Brian Elliott (undisclosed) out after a collision in practice, expect Lyon to occupy the backup spot behind Calvin Pickard on Monday in Arizona.
