Lyon was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley ahead of Thursday's preseason matchup with Boston.

The former Yale star spent his first professional season with Lehigh Valley in 2016-17, and projects to play most of 2017-18 in the AHL with veterans Michal Neuvirth and Brian Elliot ahead of him on the depth chart. It's unclear whether Lyon will feature in Thursday's fixture, as he's one of three goalies included in the Flyers roster, though he'll be hoping for a chance to impress.