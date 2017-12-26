The Flyers loaned Lyon to AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

The Flyers activated Michal Neuvirth (leg) from injured reserve in a corresponding move, so they're no longer in need of Lyon's services as a backup netminder. The 25-year-old American will return to his role as AHL Lehigh Valley's starter for the foreseeable future.

