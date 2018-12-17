Flyers' Alex Lyon: Sent to AHL
Lyon was re-assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Monday was a busy day for the Flyers. In addition to firing head coach Dave Hakstol, the team called up Carter Hart from the AHL and put Anthony Stolarz on injured reserve. Now, Lyon is replacing Hart down in the minors.
