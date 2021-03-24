site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Flyers' Alex Lyon: Sent to minor-league affiliate
Lyon was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
The Flyers promoted Felix Sandstrom to the taxi squad in a corresponding move, so Lyon could be in for an extended stay in the minors.
