Lyon will serve as the backup against the Islanders on Monday which will see him promoted to the active roster.

Lyon hasn't gotten onto the ice this season and likely will only do so Monday if starter Brian Elliott gets hurt or is getting shelled by the Isles. The 28-year-old netminder could be in the mix to serve as the No. 2 option against the Devils on Tuesday as well if the team wants to continue resting its netminders.