Lyon was promoted to the active roster Monday.

Carter Hart will sit out the next two games as he focuses on shaking out of a cold spell. In turn, Lyon will back up Brian Elliott in Monday's game versus the Sabres, and head coach Alain Vigneault said either Elliott or Lyon will start against the Sabres on Wednesday. Lyon made 32 AHL appearances last season, posting a .913 save percentage and a 2.69 GAA.