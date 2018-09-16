Flyers' Alex Lyon: Splitting duties Sunday
Lyon will split netminder duties with Anthony Stolarz during Sunday's preseason game against the Islanders, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Lyon and Stolarz are both expected to play the 2018-19 season with AHL Lehigh Valley, but that could change if Brian Elliott (abdomen) or Michal Neuvirth (hip) aren't healed in time to start the season. Lyon would likely stay on the NHL roster if either can't play. He's coming of a decent season in the minors, posting a 16-8-2 record with a .913 save percentage and 2.75 GAA. His skills were elevated in the playoffs, however, as he recorded a .944 save percentage over 11 games.
