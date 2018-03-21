Lyon, who relieved struggling starter Petr Mrazek on Tuesday, allowed one goal on 12 shots in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

The stats don't really tell the story of how well Lyon played in this one. He stepped in against Mrazek's former team and the Flyers rallied behind him to force overtime. Detroit winger Anthony Mantha also wired a slick pass to defenseman Danny DeKeyser in the overtime frame that Lyon was able to track down right at the doorstep. Sure, the rookie allowed the lone shootout goal, but he was victimized by none other than the NHL's all-time shootout leader in Frans Nielsen, so a free pass is warranted on that front. The Flyers have slid into wild-card position and each point is absolutely critical, so we wouldn't be surprised to see coach Dave Hakstol turn to Lyon on Thursday against the Rangers. After all, Mrazek has an egregious .885 save percentage through 12 games with Philadelphia.