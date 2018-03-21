Flyers' Alex Lyon: Stands tall despite shootout loss
Lyon, who relieved struggling starter Petr Mrazek on Tuesday, allowed one goal on 12 shots in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.
The stats don't really tell the story of how well Lyon played in this one. He stepped in against Mrazek's former team and the Flyers rallied behind him to force overtime. Detroit winger Anthony Mantha also wired a slick pass to defenseman Danny DeKeyser in the overtime frame that Lyon was able to track down right at the doorstep. Sure, the rookie allowed the lone shootout goal, but he was victimized by none other than the NHL's all-time shootout leader in Frans Nielsen, so a free pass is warranted on that front. The Flyers have slid into wild-card position and each point is absolutely critical, so we wouldn't be surprised to see coach Dave Hakstol turn to Lyon on Thursday against the Rangers. After all, Mrazek has an egregious .885 save percentage through 12 games with Philadelphia.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...