Flyers' Alex Lyon: Starting against Avalanche
Lyon will tend the twine in Saturday's road matchup with Colorado on Saturday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Lyon gave up four goals on 40 shots in his lone NHL appearances this season and will be hoping to put together a better performance versus the Avs. In nine games for the Flyers, the 27-year-old netminder is 9-4-4 with a .894 save percentage and 3.14 GAA. Once Carter Hart (abdomen) is cleared to play, Lyon will find himself back with AHL Lehigh Valley.
