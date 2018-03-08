Lyon will be the road starter against the Bruins on Thursday.

The 25-year-old rookie has a heavy load to shoulder in this one. Boston is 23-7-4 at home and has won four in a row. Plus, the Bruins have scored 3.31 goals per game, fourth highest in the NHL. Lyon has a 2.88 GAA and a .903 save percentage, so there's little if anything pointing in his favor.