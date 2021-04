Lyon will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Devils, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Lyon wasn't great in his last start Friday against the Rangers, surrendering four goals on 24 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The 28-year-old American will attempt to bounce back and secure his first win of the season in a road matchup with a struggling New Jersey team that's lost nine of its last 10 games.