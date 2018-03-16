Flyers' Alex Lyon: Starting Saturday in Carolina
Lyon will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Hurricanes, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Lyon has been decent in limited action this season, compiling a 2-2-0 record while registering a 2.57 GAA and .912 save percentage in seven appearances. The 25-year-old backstop will look to secure his third win of the season in a road matchup with a Carolina club that's only averaging 2.54 goals per game at home this campaign, 28th in the NHL.
