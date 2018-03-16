Lyon will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Hurricanes, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Lyon has been decent in limited action this season, compiling a 2-2-0 record while registering a 2.57 GAA and .912 save percentage in seven appearances. The 25-year-old backstop will look to secure his third win of the season in a road matchup with a Carolina club that's only averaging 2.54 goals per game at home this campaign, 28th in the NHL.