Lyon will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game versus the Capitals, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Lyon was sharp in his last start Monday against the Penguins, stopping 35 of 37 shots en route to a blowout 7-2 victory. The 28-year-old netminder will attempt to secure his second win of the season in a road matchup with a Washington team that's won four of its last six games.