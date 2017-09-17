Play

Lyon will start Sunday's preseason contest with the Islanders, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sunday's start will be his first appearance at the NHL level after putting together a solid 2016-17 season in the AHL. Lyon is unlikely to play the entire game, but for now appears to be ahead of Leland Irving in Philly's goaltending hierarchy.

