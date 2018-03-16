Flyers' Alex Lyon: Stops 18 in relief
Lyon saved 18 of 19 shots after entering early in the second period of Thursday's 5-3 loss to Columbus.
The rookie gave the Flyers a puncher's chance Thursday, and with Petr Mrazek winning just one of his past seven starts, Lyon could be forced into duty more regularly with Philadelphia's playoff berth in jeopardy. Still, Lyon's mediocre numbers through two seasons of AHL duty shouldn't inspire a lot of confidence.
