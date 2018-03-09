Lyon made 24 saves in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Boston.

Lyon played pretty well, but he failed to maintain his concentration all the way through the final buzzer. Brian Gionta beat him in the final minute of the opening frame to break a 1-1 tie and Brad Marchand broke a 2-2 tie with 22 seconds left in the third period. Philadelphia's winless in its past five games, so the backup netminder's value isn't exactly at a high point right now.