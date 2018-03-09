Flyers' Alex Lyon: Stops 24 in 3-2 loss
Lyon made 24 saves in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Boston.
Lyon played pretty well, but he failed to maintain his concentration all the way through the final buzzer. Brian Gionta beat him in the final minute of the opening frame to break a 1-1 tie and Brad Marchand broke a 2-2 tie with 22 seconds left in the third period. Philadelphia's winless in its past five games, so the backup netminder's value isn't exactly at a high point right now.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...