Lyon made 33 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Lyon and fellow rookie Alexander Georgiev each faced 36 shots, but Lyon managed to get to one more puck than his Russian counterpart. While New York scored one goal in each frame, this was still a stronger goaltending performance than Philadelphia had been getting out of Petr Mrazek recently. With a playoff berth hanging in the balance, don't be surprised to see Lyon a lot down the stretch if Mrazek can't get it together soon.