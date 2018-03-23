Flyers' Alex Lyon: Stops 33 in 4-3 win
Lyon made 33 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.
Lyon and fellow rookie Alexander Georgiev each faced 36 shots, but Lyon managed to get to one more puck than his Russian counterpart. While New York scored one goal in each frame, this was still a stronger goaltending performance than Philadelphia had been getting out of Petr Mrazek recently. With a playoff berth hanging in the balance, don't be surprised to see Lyon a lot down the stretch if Mrazek can't get it together soon.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...