Lyon turned aside just 14 of 18 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

New Jersey's fifth goal was an empty-netter. Lyon suffered a third consecutive unimpressive loss, and he's allowed 13 goals in those three starts. He'll continue to work as the Flyers' backup behind Brian Elliott down the stretch with Carter Hart (knee) done for the season, but Lyon's not a recommended option behind Philadelphia's league-worst defense.