Flyers' Alex Lyon: Suffers lower-body injury
Lyon was expected to start Tuesday's preseason game against the Islanders but suffered a lower-body injury in warmups.
In turn, Anthony Stolarz will be the Flyers' starter for their preseason debut. The severity of Lyon's injury isn't clear at this time, but more details should arise after the game.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...